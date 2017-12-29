Man kills wife then tries to kill self near Florence (3)

Florence

At Scandicci

Florence, December 29 - A 53-year-old man, Rosario Giangrasso, strangled his wife with electrical ties and then tried to commit suicide with a kitchen knife at Scandicci near Florence Friday, police said. The victim was a 43-year-old Thai national, police said. Police said she was hit with a blunt object, likely a stick, after being strangled. Giangrasso last July climbed scaffolding around the Duomo in Florence to protest his long-time unemployment. The couple have a son aged 14 and a daughter aged nearly 16. They were not at home at the time of the tragedy, police said. The daughter called police as soon as she got back home, after finding her father bleeding in his bed. The man was rushed to hospital. Giangrasso's wife was dead in another room. Scandicci Mayor Sandro Fallani said "we had been following these people for some time". He said "now we will try to understand how such a terrible thing could have happened".

