Gang tries to rob security van near Cagliari (3)

Cagliari
29/12/2017
Cagliari, December 29 - Shots were fired as an armed gang tried to rob a security van near Cagliari Friday. The gang blocked a road with a lorry but the van driver managed to avoid it and drive on. The gang fired on the van before fleeing the scene. Police said the van was carrying just over 250,000 euros. It was heading for the town of Tortolì, they said. The assault took place at Castiadas near Cagliari. The gang was made up of four men, police said. They were masked and armed with kalashnikov rifles, they said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti
di Giusy Caminiti
Pullman si ribalta a Villa,
una donna in rianimazione
di Giusy Caminiti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online