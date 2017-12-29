Cagliari

Gang tries to rob security van near Cagliari (3)

Shots fired

Cagliari, December 29 - Shots were fired as an armed gang tried to rob a security van near Cagliari Friday. The gang blocked a road with a lorry but the van driver managed to avoid it and drive on. The gang fired on the van before fleeing the scene. Police said the van was carrying just over 250,000 euros. It was heading for the town of Tortolì, they said. The assault took place at Castiadas near Cagliari. The gang was made up of four men, police said. They were masked and armed with kalashnikov rifles, they said.

