Rome

Civil servants owed 370-712 euros (3)

May be paid in Feb

Civil servants owed 370-712 euros (3)

Rome, December 29 - Italy's civil servants and other public-sector workers are owed between 370 and 712 euros in back pay after years of unrenewed contracts, sources said Friday. The government is looking at paying them the money in February, the sources said. The following month, March, they will get an average monthly bonus of 85 euros, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

di Giusy Caminiti

Pullman diretto a Messina e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman diretto a Messina
e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, una donna in rianimazione

Pullman si ribalta a Villa,
una donna in rianimazione

di Giusy Caminiti

Omicidio Lanzino, tutti assolti

Omicidio Lanzino, tutti assolti

Cinquantenne trovato morto in casa, non si esclude omicidio

Cinquantenne trovato morto in casa, non si esclude omicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33