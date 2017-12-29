Man kills wife then tries to kill self near Florence

Florence, December 29 - A 53-year-old man, Rosario Giangrasso, strangled his wife with electrical ties and then tried to commit suicide with a kitchen knife at Scandicci near Florence Friday, police said. Giangrasso last July climbed scaffolding around the Duomo in Florence to protest his long-time unemployment. The couple have two daughters aged eight and 14. They were not at home at the time of the tragedy, police said. The elder daughter called police as soon as she got back home, after finding her father bleeding in his bed. The man was rushed to hospital. Giangrasso's wife was dead in another room.