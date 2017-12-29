Growth continuing but pace slowing - ISTAT (4)

Rome
29/12/2017
Rome, December 29 - Italy's economic recovery is continuing but it is losing pace, ISTAT said Friday. It said the latest indicator showed a monthly GDP rise between 0.5% and 0.6% in December. "Growth is continuing albeit at a more contained pace with respect to the two previous months," the national statistics agency said. As for the labour market, ISTAT said the level of employment before the financial crisis was "still far off".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti
di Giusy Caminiti
Pullman si ribalta a Villa,
una donna in rianimazione
di Giusy Caminiti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online