Growth continuing but pace slowing - ISTAT (4)

Rome, December 29 - Italy's economic recovery is continuing but it is losing pace, ISTAT said Friday. It said the latest indicator showed a monthly GDP rise between 0.5% and 0.6% in December. "Growth is continuing albeit at a more contained pace with respect to the two previous months," the national statistics agency said. As for the labour market, ISTAT said the level of employment before the financial crisis was "still far off".

