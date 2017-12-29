Man kills wife, tries to kill self near Florence (3)

Florence
29/12/2017
Florence, December 29 - A 53-year-old man, Rosario Giangrasso, stabbed his wife to death and then tried to commit suicide at Scandicci near Florence Friday, police said. Giangrasso last July climbed scaffolding around the Duomo in Florence to protest his long-time unemployment. The couple have two daughters aged eight and 14. They were not in their home at the time of the tragedy, police said. The elder daughter called police as soon as she got back home.
