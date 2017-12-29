Centrist 'Civica Popolare' group born to join PD (3)

Rome, December 29 - A new centrist group, Civica Popolare (Popular Civic, CP), was created Friday to provide a centrist ally for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The group was formed from the now-defunct Popular Area (AP) and the tiny Centrists for Europe, Solidarity Democracy, Italiapopolare and Italy of Values (IdV) parties. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin, a former heavyweight in AP, was tapped to be the leader of the new group. CP will have a daisy symbol, harking back to the now-defunct left-leaning centrist Daisy Party. CP said the move was "the first step to form a political force of European and reformist inspiration, to tackle all populist drifts and continue the path of civic, social and material reconstruction of the country". The PD badly needs a centrist ally after the demise of AP, with which it governed Italy in recent years. The party led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi has sunk in the polsl since a split by the leftwing MDP group, now part of former Senate speaker Pietro Grasso's Free and Equal party (LeU).