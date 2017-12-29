Rome

Puglia pulls ILVA appeal (3)

January shutdown averted

Puglia pulls ILVA appeal (3)

Rome, December 29 - The Puglia regional government has withdrawn an appeal to a regional administrative court (TAR) against the government's plan to clean up the ILVA steelworks in Taranto, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Friday. The move follows the Taranto city council's withdrawal of its appeal. The withdrawal of the appeals has averted the risk of the plant, Europe's largest, closing on January 9, Calenda said. ILVA is undergoing restructuring under new Italo-Indian owner Arcelor Mittal.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

di Giusy Caminiti

Pullman diretto a Messina e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman diretto a Messina
e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, una donna in rianimazione

Pullman si ribalta a Villa,
una donna in rianimazione

di Giusy Caminiti

Omicidio Lanzino, tutti assolti

Omicidio Lanzino, tutti assolti

Cinquantenne trovato morto in casa, non si esclude omicidio

Cinquantenne trovato morto in casa, non si esclude omicidio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33