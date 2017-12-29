Web tax will hurt Italian firms - UPB (3)

Rome

'May determine competitive disadvantage' vs foreign rivals

Rome, December 29 - A new Web tax will hurt Italian firms compared to their overseas rivals, the Public Budget Office (UPB) said Friday. It said the tax, contained in the 2018 budget, "could determine a competitive disadvantage for resident companies". Domestic firms, in fact, would pay the tax on top of existing ones while the multinationals will fulfill their tax duties by paying the 3% levy and "continuing to pay derisory rates in privileged-taxation countries". The UPB voiced the hope there would be coordination between countries and fears over the application of the new tax. photo: Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan

