Italy heading for March 4 elections

Rome, December 29 - Italy is heading for a March 4 general election after President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament Thursday night. The new parliament will meet on March 23. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who is staying on in a caretaker capacity, said "the government is not letting up and Italy is not pushing the pause button". Meanwhile the first salvos in the election campaign were fired. Ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi slammed the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) as too inexperienced to govern while Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi blasted the electoral promises of FI and the M5S to bring in a basic income for all Italians. The Financial Times said the Italian vote would be a "new challenge" for Europe's economic recovery.

