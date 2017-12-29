Italy heading for March 4 elections

Rome
29/12/2017
Rome, December 29 - Italy is heading for a March 4 general election after President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament Thursday night. The new parliament will meet on March 23. Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who is staying on in a caretaker capacity, said "the government is not letting up and Italy is not pushing the pause button". Meanwhile the first salvos in the election campaign were fired. Ex-premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi slammed the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) as too inexperienced to govern while Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi blasted the electoral promises of FI and the M5S to bring in a basic income for all Italians. The Financial Times said the Italian vote would be a "new challenge" for Europe's economic recovery.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti
di Giusy Caminiti
Pullman si ribalta a Villa,
una donna in rianimazione
di Giusy Caminiti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online