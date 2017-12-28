Catanzaro

2 men try to abduct woman to rape her

In Calabria

2 men try to abduct woman to rape her

Catanzaro, December 28 - Two men broke into a woman's home with the intention of raping her in Calabria Wednesday night, police said Thursday. The woman phoned the police as they were breaking in and the officers arrived to find the woman and her companion crouching on the floor before the men. The would-be kidnappers and rapists were named as Khalid Ezzahraoui, 42, a Moroccan national, and Italian Walter Nisticò, 47. Both had criminal records, police said.

