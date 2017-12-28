2 men try to abduct woman to rape her

Catanzaro
28/12/2017
Catanzaro, December 28 - Two men broke into a woman's home with the intention of raping her in Calabria Wednesday night, police said Thursday. The woman phoned the police as they were breaking in and the officers arrived to find the woman and her companion crouching on the floor before the men. The would-be kidnappers and rapists were named as Khalid Ezzahraoui, 42, a Moroccan national, and Italian Walter Nisticò, 47. Both had criminal records, police said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti
di Giusy Caminiti
Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante
di Aldo Mantineo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online