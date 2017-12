Soccer: Montella set to coach Sevilla

Rome, December 28 - Former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is set to take over at Liga side Sevilla after Argentine Eduardo Berizzo was sacked after a poor run a week ago, well-informed sources said Thursday. Former Roma player and ex-Fiorentina boss Montella will sign a year-and-a-half deal, Spanish media said. Sevilla are fifth in La Liga with 29 points, 16 behind leaders Barcelona.