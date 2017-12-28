Rome

Soccer: Montella set to coach Sevilla (2)

To take over from Berizzo

Soccer: Montella set to coach Sevilla (2)

Rome, December 28 - Former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella is set to take over at Liga side Sevilla after Argentine Eduardo Berizzo was sacked after a poor run a week ago, well-informed sources said Thursday. Former Roma player and ex-Fiorentina boss Montella will sign a year-and-a-half deal, Spanish media said. Sevilla are fifth in La Liga with 29 points, 16 behind leaders Barcelona. AC Milan sacked Montella November 27 after their poor form continued with a 0-0 draw with Torino. AC Milan youth-team boss Rino Gattuso, a former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, was put in charge of the team but went through a poor run himself that led executives to cancel Christmas dinner and put the side in indefinite training. The move came with Milan in seventh place in Serie A having failed to score in their last four home games. Milan got through to the knock-out stage of the Europa League with a game to spare. It was the fifth sacking in Serie A this season. Gattuso had previously coached Sion, Palermo and FC Crete.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

di Giusy Caminiti

Pullman diretto a Messina e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman diretto a Messina
e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un operaio

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante

di Aldo Mantineo

Cade con lo scooter, grave un 30enne

Cade con lo scooter,
grave un 30enne

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33