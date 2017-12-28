Ample stimulus still needed - ECB (3)

Rome
28/12/2017
Rome, December 28 - The eurozone's recovery is gathering pace but "ample" monetary stimulus is still needed, the European central Bank said Thursday. Inflation is still only moderate, the ECB said. The world economy, it added, is expanding at a strong pace and there are growing signs of "synchronisation". The ECB confirmed its projections for the eurozone issued at the start of December but "considerably revised upwards".
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti
di Giusy Caminiti
Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante
di Aldo Mantineo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online