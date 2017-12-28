Soccer: Belotti knock less serious than feared (2)

Turin
28/12/2017
Turin, December 28 - Andrea Belotti's training knock to his right knee is less serious than feared and he should be back in action soon, Torino said Thursday. Initial tests have ruled out ligament damage for the Italy striker, they said. A further test Thursday ruled out damage to the ligament or meniscus. Torino said Belotti would probably not recover in time for the Italian Cup quarterfinal derby against Juventus on January 3.
