Rain causes train delays in southern Lazio

Rome, December 28 - Rain seeping into an electronic switching station caused long delays to trains on the Rome-Naples line south of Rome Thursday. Eleven long-range trains and 12 regional services chalked up delays of over two hours while nine regional trains's routes were cut short by the fault in the relay box between the stations of Priverno and Monte San Biagio near Latina. The delays began at seven in the morning when the box fizzled out, and many consumers were affected.