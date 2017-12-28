Rome

Rain causes train delays in southern Lazio

Switch box near Latina KO'd

Rain causes train delays in southern Lazio

Rome, December 28 - Rain seeping into an electronic switching station caused long delays to trains on the Rome-Naples line south of Rome Thursday. Eleven long-range trains and 12 regional services chalked up delays of over two hours while nine regional trains's routes were cut short by the fault in the relay box between the stations of Priverno and Monte San Biagio near Latina. The delays began at seven in the morning when the box fizzled out, and many consumers were affected.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

di Giusy Caminiti

Pullman diretto a Messina e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman diretto a Messina
e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un operaio

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante

di Aldo Mantineo

Cade con lo scooter, grave un 30enne

Cade con lo scooter,
grave un 30enne

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33