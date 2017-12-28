Milan to name street after superchef Marchesi

Milan, December 28 - Milan will name a street after seminal superchef Gualtiero Marchesi who died at 87 earlier this week, Mayor Giuseppe Sala said Thursday. He said the honour would come in 10 years' time, "to respect the rules, otherwise it would be an exception". Marchesi's body lay in State at the Dal Verme theatre Thursday where his friend Elio of the band Elio e le Storie Tese was among those who paid their respects. Marchesi, doyen of Italy's superchefs, died in his home town Milan Wednesday. The inventor of the Nuova Cucina Italiana in the 1980s which featured signature dishes like gold-plated risotto, Marchesi had a Michelin-starred restaurant in Milan, Il Marchesino. He will be buried in Milan on Friday. Among the tributes Wednesday, some called him "the Copernicus of Cooking".