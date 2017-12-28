Reggio Emilia marks anniversary of Cervi brothers' execution

Reggio Emilia, December 28 - Reggio Emilia on Thursday marked the 74th anniversary of the wartime Fascist execution of seven brothers and a fellow partisan in retaliation for the assassination of a local official. On 28 December 1943, Agostino, Aldo, Antenore, Ettore, Ferdinando, Gelindo and Ovidio Cervi were shot together with Quarto Camurri. They were caught along with their father Alcide in a Fascist sweep on November 25. The eight partisans were executed in retaliation for the December 27 assassination of the town council secretary at Bagnolo in Piano, Davide Onfiani. photo: Italian President Sergio Mattarella at Cervi House