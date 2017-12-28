3 dead in house fire, homicide-suicide suspected (2)

Salerno
Salerno, December 28 - Three people were killed in a house fire near Salerno Thursday and a homicide-suicide is suspected, police said. An 82-year-old woman and her two sons died in the fire in their home at Mercato San Severino. The younger son, who suffered from depression, may have set the fire that killed himself, his mother and older brother, police said. The victims were named as Iole De Marco, 82, and her two sons Donato and Framco Papa, aged 61 and 58. Ms De Marco lost her husband, a family doctor, some 30 years ago. Local Mayor Antonio Somma said the town would observe a day of mourning when the three are buried. "The Papa family were very well-known here," he said.
