Rome

Flu has hit 1.4 mn Italians

ISS reports

Rome, December 28 - Some 1.4 million Italians have gone down with the flu so far this winter, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday. There were 387,000 cases in the last week alone, most of them children, it said.

