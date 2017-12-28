Pray for unborn children, child soldiers - pope (2)

Vatican City
28/12/2017
Vatican City, December 28 - Pope Francis tweeted Thursday, the day the Church celebrates the Innocent Saints, "let us pray today for the children that are not allowed to be born, those who weep for hunger, those who do not hold toys in their hands but weapons". The pope has often told the faithful to pray for the unborn child and fo child soldiers.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti
di Giusy Caminiti
Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante
di Aldo Mantineo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online