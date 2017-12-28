Pray for unborn children, child soldiers - pope (2)

Vatican City

Pray for unborn children, child soldiers - pope

Francis tweets on Innocent Saints Day

Francis tweets on Innocent Saints Day

Vatican City, December 28 - Pope Francis tweeted Thursday, the day the Church celebrates the Innocent Saints, "let us pray today for the children that are not allowed to be born, those who weep for hunger, those who do not hold toys in their hands but weapons". The pope has often told the faithful to pray for the unborn child and fo child soldiers.

