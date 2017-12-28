Bormio

Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill (2)

Beats favourite Svindal

Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill (2)

Bormio, December 28 - Italy's Dominik Paris won the downhill in Bormio Thursday, preceding Norwegian pair Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud. Paris covered the famed Stelvio course in 1:56:95. Favourite Svindal was 0.04 seconds behind, and Jansrud 0.17 seconds back. It was the 28-year-old Alto Adige native's ninth World Cup win. Paris, who won world downhill silver at Schladming in 2013, notched the Italian men's team's first podium finish of the year. The women have six.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti

di Giusy Caminiti

Pullman diretto a Messina e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Pullman diretto a Messina
e Catania si ribalta a Villa

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un operaio

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante

di Aldo Mantineo

Cade con lo scooter, grave un 30enne

Cade con lo scooter,
grave un 30enne

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33