Skiing: Paris wins Bormio downhill (2)

Bormio, December 28 - Italy's Dominik Paris won the downhill in Bormio Thursday, preceding Norwegian pair Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud. Paris covered the famed Stelvio course in 1:56:95. Favourite Svindal was 0.04 seconds behind, and Jansrud 0.17 seconds back. It was the 28-year-old Alto Adige native's ninth World Cup win. Paris, who won world downhill silver at Schladming in 2013, notched the Italian men's team's first podium finish of the year. The women have six.