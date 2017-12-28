Rome

Italy swept by wind and rain

Hail in Rome, circus evacuated in Sardinia

Italy swept by wind and rain

Rome, December 28 - Wind and rain swept Italy overnight with temperatures plunging in the last storm front of 2017. Rain, hail and gales brought trees down and caused flooding in Rome. Ferry services to Italian islands were stopped by heavy seas. A circus near Cagliari was evacuated due to gale-force winds.

