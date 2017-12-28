Italy swept by wind and rain

Rome
28/12/2017
Rome, December 28 - Wind and rain swept Italy overnight with temperatures plunging in the last storm front of 2017. Rain, hail and gales brought trees down and caused flooding in Rome. Ferry services to Italian islands were stopped by heavy seas. A circus near Cagliari was evacuated due to gale-force winds.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
Pullman si ribalta a Villa, numerosi feriti
di Giusy Caminiti
Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante
di Aldo Mantineo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online