Xmas feted less for fear of hurting Muslim feelings - pope (2)

Vatican City, December 27 - Europeans are mistakenly celebrating Christmas less for fear of hurting the sensibilities of Muslims, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his last general audience of the year, the pope said Christmas is too often "distorted" from its true nature in the name of a "false respect". "In our time, especially in Europe", Francis said, "we are seeing a sort of 'distortion' of Christmas: in the name of a false respect for those who aren't Christians, which often hides a desire to marginalise faith, every reference to the birth of Jesus is eliminated from the feast". Francis said "if we remove Him, the light goes out and everything becomes fake, showy". The pontiff stressed that without Jesus there is no Christmas. The lights, sounds, various local traditions, including food, all go to create the atmosphere of a true Christmas, only if Jesus is the centre, he said.