Foreign fighter 'may be hiding in France' (2)

Padua, December 27 - A young female foreign fighter from Padua recently sentenced to four years for terrorism may be hiding out in France under a false name, Arabic-language daily Al Ahdath Al Maghribia said Wednesday. It said Meriem Rehailly escaped the bombing of Raqqa in Syria, ISIS's former capital, unharmed. She also evaded the Kurdish fighters who closed in on and cleared the city, it said. Italian security police told ANSA the reports about the 22-year-old woman of Moroccan origin came from non-verifiable and therefore unreliable sources. Rehailly left Italy to enlist with ISIS two years ago. The woman, dubbed 'Sister Rim' by ISIS, risks becoming a suicide bomber for the terrorist group, police said. "She is extremely dangerous," they said.