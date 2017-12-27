Milan

Boy, 17, tries to kill self at Milan borstal

Saved by warders

Milan, December 27 - A 17-year-old boy tried to kill himself by hanging himself with bedsheets at Milan's Beccaria borstal Wednesday, but was saved by warders. The boy, who reportedly had psychiatric problems, is being held for drug offences and crimes against property.

