Boy, 17, tries to kill self at Milan borstal

Milan
27/12/2017
Milan, December 27 - A 17-year-old boy tried to kill himself by hanging himself with bedsheets at Milan's Beccaria borstal Wednesday, but was saved by warders. The boy, who reportedly had psychiatric problems, is being held for drug offences and crimes against property.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online