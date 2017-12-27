Rome

Italy swept by rain, wind and snow (3)

Hailstorm in Rome, heavy snow in Trentino

Rome, December 27 - A storm front is set to bring rain, wind and snow to Italy Wednesday and Thursday, weathermen said. A wave of Arctic air will bring widespread rain to the centre and northeast, while snow will hit the north and winds will pick up everywhere, they said. Liguria is on weather alert. Other regions are on orange alert for "hydrogeological risk", officials said. Weathermen said temperatures would fall sharply tomorrow in the last weather front to hit Italy this year, but the weather at the New Year would be milder. "The front is coming from the Atlantic and will bring strong rain showers, abundant snowfall in the Alps and very intense winds," said the meteorologists at Centro Epson Meteo. Since the early afternoon it has been snowing heavily in western Trentino at above 500 metres, and in eastern Trentino above 700-800 metres. A short, sharp hailstorm hit Rome on Wednesday. The hail and an accompanying gale felled trees and branches around the Italian capital and caused some flooding. A large tree fell across the Via Flaminia halfway to Terni, halting traffic.

