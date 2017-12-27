Rome

Banking probe panel 'to report Jan 27'

Casini hopes to wind up work swiftly

Banking probe panel 'to report Jan 27'

Rome, December 27 - The parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis aims to wind up its work by the second week of January in order to hopefully publish its findings on January 27, chair Pier Ferdinando Casini said Wednesday. The panel has recently focused on the collapse of Banca Etruria and Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi's alleged interest in finding a buyer for the failing Tuscan lender when she was minister for relations with parliament in 2014 and her father was the bank's vice president. Boschi's perceived intervention, which she denies, has raised a storm of criticism from the opponents of her centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and its leader Matteo Renzi. The panel heard last week from the CEO of Italy's biggest bank Unicredit, Federico Ghizzoni, that Boschi asked him about the possibility of a takeover but exerted no pressure on him.

