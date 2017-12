Soccer: Maradona congratulates Hamsik on beating goal record

Naples, December 27 - Napoli legend Diego Maradona has congratulated Marek Hamsik on beating the Argentina great's goal record for the southern Italian team with number 116 against Sampdoria Tuesday. "Maradona sent me a message and I thank him for that," said the Slovak forward, adding "I have something in mind but I can't say what it is". Hamsik said it was "brilliant" to be a club's top scorer, especially for Napoli, a team he "care(s) so much about".