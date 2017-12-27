Padua

Foreign fighter 'may be hiding in France'

Meriem Rehailly, 21, 'fled Raqqa unhurt' says Arabic daily

Foreign fighter 'may be hiding in France'

Padua, December 27 - A young female foreign fighter from Padua recently sentenced to four years for terrorism may be hiding out in France under a false name, Arabic-language daily Al Ahdath Al Maghribia said Wednesday. It said Meriem Rehailly escaped the bombing of Raqqa in Syria, ISIS's former capital, unharmed. Italian security police told ANSA the reports about the 21-yeare-old woman of Moroccan origin came from non-verifiable and therefore unreliable sources. Rehailly left Italy to enlist with ISIS two years ago.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Padre ucciso a Natale, omicida non risponde al Gip

Padre ucciso a Natale, omicida non risponde al pm

Cade con lo scooter, grave un 30enne

Cade con lo scooter,
grave un 30enne

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Litiga con il padre e lo uccide a fucilate

Litiga con il padre e lo uccide a fucilate

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un operaio

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante

di Aldo Mantineo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33