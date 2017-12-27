Italy to send anti-trafficking mission to Niger (2)

Rome
27/12/2017
Rome, December 27 - Italy is to send a military mission to Niger to fight human traffickers, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday. He said the mission would be "non-combat". Meanwhile migrant arrivals by boat from Libya resumed with 370 coming over on Christmas Eve. In a first, however, 162 asylum seekers flew into Rome from Libya in the first humanitarian corridor from the north African country.
