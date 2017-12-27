Rome

Italy to send anti-trafficking mission to Niger (2)

'Non-combat' says Gentiloni

Italy to send anti-trafficking mission to Niger (2)

Rome, December 27 - Italy is to send a military mission to Niger to fight human traffickers, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday. He said the mission would be "non-combat". Meanwhile migrant arrivals by boat from Libya resumed with 370 coming over on Christmas Eve. In a first, however, 162 asylum seekers flew into Rome from Libya in the first humanitarian corridor from the north African country.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Padre ucciso a Natale, omicida non risponde al Gip

Padre ucciso a Natale, omicida non risponde al pm

Cade con lo scooter, grave un 30enne

Cade con lo scooter,
grave un 30enne

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Arrestato il latitante Antonio Strangio

Litiga con il padre e lo uccide a fucilate

Litiga con il padre e lo uccide a fucilate

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un operaio

Agguato a colpi di fucile, ferito un bracciante

di Aldo Mantineo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33