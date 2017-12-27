Milan

Foreign fighter nabbed, to be extradited to France

Moroccan-born Italian woman had been in Syria

Foreign fighter nabbed, to be extradited to France

Milan, December 27 - A Moroccan-born female Italian foreign fighter was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport on December 23 and will be extradited to France by January 8, sources said Wednesday. The woman was arrested on her return from Syria, where she had fled about nine months ago with her three children to join a 'soldier' in an ISIS-linked group she had fallen in love with. The woman had left her husband, a Neapolitan she lived with on the Costa Azzurra. The woman, seven-months pregnant by the man she joined at Termanin near Aleppo, agreed to French authorities' extradition request so that she could be closer to her children, aged six, eight and 10, who had rejoined their father at Juan Les Pins, sources said. She reportedly told Italian prosecutors that life in Syria had been very hard.

