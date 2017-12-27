Rome

Hailstorm hits Rome

Trees, branches felled

Rome, December 27 - A short, sharp hailstorm hit Rome on Wednesday. The hail and an accompanying gale felled trees and branches around the Italian capital and caused some flooding. A large tree fell across the Via Flaminia halfway to Terni, halting traffic.

di Aldo Mantineo

