Hailstorm hits Rome

Rome
27/12/2017
Rome, December 27 - A short, sharp hailstorm hit Rome on Wednesday. The hail and an accompanying gale felled trees and branches around the Italian capital and caused some flooding. A large tree fell across the Via Flaminia halfway to Terni, halting traffic.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online