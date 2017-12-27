'Ndrangheta fugitive caught in Germany

Reggio Calabria
27/12/2017
Reggio Calabria, December 27 - A fugitive member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia was caught in Germany Wednesday. Antonio Strangio, 38, had been on the run since December 28, 2012, after violating a mandatory residence requirement. He was arrested at Moers near Duisburg. He now faces 19 months in jail for fictitious registration of property after it emerged from investigations into the so-called 'Dusiburg massacre' that he had acted as a front man for the 'Ndrangheta's Pelle-Vanchelli clan. The 2007 massacre in the peaceful German city was the culmination of a feud between the rival Pelle-Vottari and Nirta-Strangio clans. Six people were murdered in the shooting, putting 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine market, in the global spotlight.
Le altre notizie
