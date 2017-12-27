Reggio Calabria

'Ndrangheta fugitive caught in Germany

Antonio Strangio, 38, on run since December 2012

'Ndrangheta fugitive caught in Germany

Reggio Calabria, December 27 - A fugitive member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia was caught in Germany Wednesday. Antonio Strangio, 38, had been on the run since December 28, 2012, after violating a mandatory residence requirement. He was arrested at Moers near Duisburg. He now faces 19 months in jail for fictitious registration of property after it emerged from investigations into the so-called 'Dusiburg massacre' that he had acted as a front man for the 'Ndrangheta's Pelle-Vanchelli clan. The 2007 massacre in the peaceful German city was the culmination of a feud between the rival Pelle-Vottari and Nirta-Strangio clans. Six people were murdered in the shooting, putting 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine market, in the global spotlight.

