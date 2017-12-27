Number of dialect speakers falls again +RPT+

Rome
27/12/2017
(fixes typo in slug) Rome, December 27 - The number of people who speak dialect rather than Italian at home has fallen again, ISTAT said Wednesday. Some 45.9% of Italians over the age of six speak mainly Italian at home, it said, while 49.6% speak it with friends and 79.5% with strangers. Just 14.1% speak dialect at home, the report said.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online