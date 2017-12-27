Number of dialect speakers falls again +RPT+

Rome

(fixes typo in slug) Rome, December 27 - The number of people who speak dialect rather than Italian at home has fallen again, ISTAT said Wednesday. Some 45.9% of Italians over the age of six speak mainly Italian at home, it said, while 49.6% speak it with friends and 79.5% with strangers. Just 14.1% speak dialect at home, the report said.

