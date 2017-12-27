Italian book readers down again (3)

Rome
27/12/2017
Rome, December 27 - In the latest in a string of falls, the percentage of Italians who say they read books fell from 42% in 2015 to 40.5% in 2016, ISTAT said Wednesday. The figures cover Italians from the age of six upwards. Italy's readers were around 23 million in 2016 - the people who said they had read at least one book in the last year, for reasons not linked to school or work. The people who read the most are youngsters between the ages of 11 and 14, 51% of whom said they read one of more books in 2016.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online