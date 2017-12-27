Italian book readers down again (3)

Rome, December 27 - In the latest in a string of falls, the percentage of Italians who say they read books fell from 42% in 2015 to 40.5% in 2016, ISTAT said Wednesday. The figures cover Italians from the age of six upwards. Italy's readers were around 23 million in 2016 - the people who said they had read at least one book in the last year, for reasons not linked to school or work. The people who read the most are youngsters between the ages of 11 and 14, 51% of whom said they read one of more books in 2016.