'Ndrangheta fugitive caught in Germany

Reggio Calabria
27/12/2017
Reggio Calabria, December 27 - A fugitive member of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia was caught in Germany Wednesday. Antonio Strangio, 38, had been on the run since December 28, 2012. He was arrested at Moers near Duisburg. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine market.
