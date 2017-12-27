Lavazza invests in digital entertainment

Rome, December 27 - Coffee group Lavazza is investing in digital entertainment. A holding company controlled by the family that owns the Turin-based coffee firm has bought 25% of Chili, a transnational service able to offer cinema premieres, TV premieres, and a digital catalogue of more than 50,000 films and TV series. The operation is rumoured to amount to around 25 million euros. Founded in 2012, Chili expanded across the Italian market before launching the service in the UK, Germany, Austria and Poland.