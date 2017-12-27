Lavazza invests in digital entertainment

Rome
27/12/2017
Rome, December 27 - Coffee group Lavazza is investing in digital entertainment. A holding company controlled by the family that owns the Turin-based coffee firm has bought 25% of Chili, a transnational service able to offer cinema premieres, TV premieres, and a digital catalogue of more than 50,000 films and TV series. The operation is rumoured to amount to around 25 million euros. Founded in 2012, Chili expanded across the Italian market before launching the service in the UK, Germany, Austria and Poland.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online