Foreign tourism rising during Xmas holidays - ENIT (3)

Rome
27/12/2017
Rome, December 27 - Foreign tourism is rising in Italy during the Christmas holiday period, 51% of tour operators told Italian tourist agency ENIT in a new survey. Some 39.3% said sales were stable while only 9.7% saw a slight fall, the survey said. The report covered 118 tour operators, 64 in Europe and 54 elsewhere in the world, present in 20 foreign markets.
