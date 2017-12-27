Rome

Gentiloni hails 70th anniversary of Constitution

'Long live the Constitution', tweets

Gentiloni hails 70th anniversary of Constitution

Rome, December 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday hailed the 70th anniversary of the promulgation of Italy's Constitution. "#70 years long live the #Constitution," he said on Twitter. Italy's postwar, anti-Fascist Constitution was signed into law on December 27, 1947.

