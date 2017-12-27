Gentiloni hails 70th anniversary of Constitution

Rome
27/12/2017
Rome, December 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday hailed the 70th anniversary of the promulgation of Italy's Constitution. "#70 years long live the #Constitution," he said on Twitter. Italy's postwar, anti-Fascist Constitution was signed into law on December 27, 1947.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online