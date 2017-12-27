Xmas 'distorted' due to 'false respect' - pope

Vatican City
27/12/2017
Vatican City, December 27 - Christmas is too often "distorted" from its true nature in the name of a "false respect", Pope Francis said on Wednesday. The pope also said Jesus was "the true light," but humanity "often prefers the darkness". He said God involves the marginalised and said many people have never felt a caress.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online