Vatican City

Xmas 'distorted' due to 'false respect' - pope

Humanity often 'prefers darkness' says Francis

Xmas 'distorted' due to 'false respect' - pope

Vatican City, December 27 - Christmas is too often "distorted" from its true nature in the name of a "false respect", Pope Francis said on Wednesday. The pope also said Jesus was "the true light," but humanity "often prefers the darkness". He said God involves the marginalised and said many people have never felt a caress.

