Rome

Berlusconi proposes dignity income,tax break for young hires

'Along lines of Milton Friedman's idea'

Rome, December 27 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday proposed a "dignity income" to "immediately" combat "the poverty emergency". The three-time former premier and media magnate said it would be a "drastic measure along the lines of Milton Friedman's proposal". While the Nobel-winning economist called it "a negative tax on income", Berlusconi said , "I call it an 'income of dignity'.". Berlusconi also proposed "a total tax break" for firms that hire young people on apprenticeships or three-year entry-level contracts. He said "it must be very advantageous for companies to take on a young person". Berlusconi unveiled his proposals to help the poor and bring down chronically high youth unemployment on Radio 101. Italian youth unemployment, between the ages of 18 and 35, is hovering above 30%.

