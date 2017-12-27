Italy swept by rain, wind and snow

Rome
27/12/2017
Rome, December 27 - A storm front is set to bring rain, wind and snow to Italy Wednesday and Thursday, weathermen said. A wave of Arctic air will bring widespread rain to the centre and northeast, while snow will hit the north and winds will pick up everywhere, they said. Liguria is on weather alert.
