Milan
27/12/2017
Milan, December 27 - There is a smog alert in northern Italy. Diesel cars up to euro 4 have been ordered off the streets of Milan. There are also restrictions in place in Bergamo and Pavia. Diesel cars up to euro 5 have been ordered off roads in and around Turin.
