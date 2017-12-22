Rome

Budget will help inclusive growth - Padoan

Package on tight path says minister

Budget will help inclusive growth - Padoan

Rome, December 22 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Friday welcomed the Lower House's approval of the government's 2018 budget bill. "House OK to 2018 budget," Padoan said via Twitter. "Parliament improves package on tight path: incentives to hire young, more money for research and industry 4.0, resources for schools and renewing civil servants collective contract, electronic invoicing, stop to VAT increase. Favours inclusive growth".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33