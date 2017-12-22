Rome

Senate approves law against aggressive telemarketing

Calls from call centres to be recognizable

Rome, December 22 - A Senate committee on Friday approved a bill aimed at combatting aggressive telemarketing. The measure had already been approved by the Lower House and, as a result, is now law. It makes it obligatory for it to be possible for people to see that an incoming call is from a call centre.

