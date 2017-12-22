Rome

Record rise of 18% in organ donations in Italy (2)

Rate much higher in north than south

Rome, December 22 - Italy has registered a record rise in the number of organ donations of 18% this year with respect to 2016, national transplant centre CNT said Friday. The rise follows a 15% increase last year. The CNT said the national donation rate was 28.7 per million inhabitants, up from 24.3 in 2016. There was a significant north-south divide though. It said the donation rate was 35.4 for northern and northern central areas, compared to 19.1 for southern and southern central ones.

