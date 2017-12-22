Italian industrial turnover up 1.1% in Oct (2)

Rome
22/12/2017
Rome, December 22 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian industrial turnover was up 1.1% in October with respect to September and up 6% compared to the same month last year, according to calendar-adjusted data. The national statistics agency added that industrial turnover for the first 10 months of 2017 was 5% higher than in the same period in 2016. It said industrial orders were up 1.9% on September and by 12.5% compared to October 2016. Orders were up 6.3% in the first 10 months of 2017.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online