Italian industrial turnover up 1.1% in Oct (2)

Rome, December 22 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian industrial turnover was up 1.1% in October with respect to September and up 6% compared to the same month last year, according to calendar-adjusted data. The national statistics agency added that industrial turnover for the first 10 months of 2017 was 5% higher than in the same period in 2016. It said industrial orders were up 1.9% on September and by 12.5% compared to October 2016. Orders were up 6.3% in the first 10 months of 2017.