Consumer confidence reaches two-year high

Rome
22/12/2017
Rome, December 22 - ISTAT said Friday that its consumer-confidence index went up from 114.4 points to 116.6 this month, the highest level since January 2016. The national statistics agency said that its business-confidence index was effectively stable at 108.9 points, compared to 108.8 last month.
