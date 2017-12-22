Rome

They want to reintroduce Fascist Masonry laws - GOI (2)

Bisi blasts antimafia commission report on masonry

They want to reintroduce Fascist Masonry laws - GOI (2)

Rome, December 22 - Stefano Bisi, the grand master of Grande Oriente d'Italia, Italy's leading Masonic lodge, blasted a report released by parliament's antimafia commission on the Masonry on Friday. "We are seriously worried," said Bisi. "Someone in Italy wants to go back in time and effectively reintroduce the Fascist, illiberal laws, above all, those against the Masonry. "It could be the start of a dangerous return to the past, as Antonio Gramsci denounced. "Democracy and free thinking are in grave danger".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

Un infarto fulminante alla guida: l’ultimo viaggio di Giuseppe D’Angelo

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Incidente stradale, grave un motociclista

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Carambola tra veicoli, un ferito grave

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Omicidio Lo Turco, arrestato un 64enne

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Il Lido di Mortelle venduto per un milione e mezzo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33