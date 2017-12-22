They want to reintroduce Fascist Masonry laws - GOI (2)

Rome
22/12/2017
Rome, December 22 - Stefano Bisi, the grand master of Grande Oriente d'Italia, Italy's leading Masonic lodge, blasted a report released by parliament's antimafia commission on the Masonry on Friday. "We are seriously worried," said Bisi. "Someone in Italy wants to go back in time and effectively reintroduce the Fascist, illiberal laws, above all, those against the Masonry. "It could be the start of a dangerous return to the past, as Antonio Gramsci denounced. "Democracy and free thinking are in grave danger".
